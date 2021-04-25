Atalanta cruise past Bologna, scoring 5 without reply at the Gewiss Stadium

On Sunday, Bologna suffer an away defeat to Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Atalanta arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Roma in their previous game whilst Bologna secured a point against Torino in their previous match. As it stands, Atalanta are in 2nd place, with 68 points from 33 matches, while Bologna sit in 12th, with 38 points from 33.

The Goddess dominated the first half, with Ruslan Malinovskyi opening the rout at the 22 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Luis Muriel just before half-time, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Atalanta continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Remo Freuler at the 57 minute mark. The momentum was now with Atalanta, who then scored again through a goal from Duvan Zapata, 59 minutes in to establish a 4-0. However they weren't finished yet and Aleksey Miranchuk made it 5-0 at the 73 minute mark to make it 5-0.

For Atalanta, Aleksey Miranchuk, Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Mattia Caldara and Sam Lammers, came on for Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg, Andreas Olsen and Musa Barrow. Bologna brought on Emanuel Vignato, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Ibrahima Mbaye, Riccardo Orsolini and Andrea Poli, to replace Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg, Andreas Olsen and Musa Barrow.

Atalanta will next play Sassuolo away, with Bologna facing Fiorentina at home.