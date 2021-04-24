Valencia and Alaves share the honours after a 1-1 draw

On Saturday, Valencia and Alaves were held to a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla. Valencia were looking for a victory following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Real Betis in their previous game. Alaves were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Huesca. As the table looks today, Valencia and Alaves sit 14th, (36 points) and 16th, (31 points), in the league respectively, after 32 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Alaves took the initiative in the second half, with John Guidetti finding the net at the 84 minute mark. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Jose Luis Gaya equalised for Valencia just before the final whistle. The final result, Valencia 1, Alaves 1.

For Valencia, Denis Cheryshev and Manu Vallejo, came on for Lucas Perez, Edgar Mendez, Jota, Joselu and Tomas Pina. Alaves brought on Pere Pons, John Guidetti, Luis Rioja, Deyverson and Manu Garcia, to replace Lucas Perez, Edgar Mendez, Jota, Joselu and Tomas Pina.

The referee booked Jose Luis Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Manu Vallejo and Carlos Soler for Valencia and Javi Lopez saw the red card, for Alaves.

Valencia will next play Barcelona at home, with Alaves facing Eibar away.