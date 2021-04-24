Union Berlin earn hard-fought win over Werder Bremen

Union Berlin eased past Werder Bremen in a 3-1 victory on Saturday at the An der Alten Försterei Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Union Berlin were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund. Werder, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Mainz. As the table looks today, Union Berlin are in 7th place, with 46 points from 31 matches, while Werder sit in 14th, with 30 points from 31.

After a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Union Berlin who started the second half well, thanks to an early goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 50th minute. The Iron Ones looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a effort from Joel Pohjanpalo, 53 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Union Berlin looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a hat trick effort from Joel Pohjanpalo at the 67 minute mark to establish a 3-0. In the end though, The River Islanders hit back though in the 82nd minute, with a goal from Theodor Gebre Selassie and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Union Berlin, Petar Musa, Grischa Promel, Cedric Teuchert, Sebastian Griesbeck and Christopher Trimmel, came on for Kevin Mohwald, Niclas Fullkrug, Marco Friedl and Josh Sargent. Werder brought on Philipp Bargfrede, Davie Selke, Eren Dinkci and Yuya Osako, to replace Kevin Mohwald, Niclas Fullkrug, Marco Friedl and Josh Sargent.

Union Berlin will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Werder will face Bayer Leverkusen at home.