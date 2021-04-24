Sheffield United manage 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United beats Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield U were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brighton, on the other hand, secured a point against Chelsea in their previous match. After today's result, Sheffield U are in 20th place, with 17 points from 33 matches, while Brighton sit in 16th, with 34 points from 33.

Sheffield U started the first half well, with David McGoldrick giving The Blades the lead, 19 minutes in, ending the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Sheffield U, Oliver Burke and John Lundstram, came on for Rhian Brewster and Ben Osborn. Brighton brought on Aaron Connolly, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo, to replace Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder and Leandro Trossard.

The referee booked David McGoldrick, George Baldock and Enda Stevens for Sheffield U.

Sheffield U will next play Tottenham Hotspur away, with Brighton facing Leeds United at home.