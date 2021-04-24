RMA and Betis fail to score at the Alfredo di Stéfano

RMA were held to 0-0 draw by Betis down on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. RMA wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Getafe in their previous match. Betis had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Valencia. As things stand, RMA and Betis are 2nd, (71 points) and 6th, (50 points), in the table respectively, after 32 matches.

For RMA, Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola, Marcelo, Eden Hazard and Antonio Blanco, came on for Joaquin, Diego Lainez, Borja Iglesias and Andres Guardado. Betis brought on Aitor Ruibal, Juanmi, Loren Moron and Paul Akouokou for Joaquin, Diego Lainez, Borja Iglesias and Andres Guardado.

There were bookings for Isco from RMA, and Claudio Bravo and Loren Moron, for Betis.

RMA will play their next game at home against Osasuna, while Betis will face Real Valladolid away.