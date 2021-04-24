Points shared, as Freiburg play out a 1-1 draw at the Schwarzwald-Stadion

On Saturday, Freiburg and Hoffenheim were held to a 1-1 draw at the Schwarzwald-Stadion. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Freiburg were looking to continue their run, following a 4-0 victory against Schalke. Hoffenheim were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-2 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last match. After today's result, Freiburg and Hoffenheim sit 9th, (41 points) and 11th, (36 points), spots respectively, after 31 matches.

Hoffenheim started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Andrej Kramaric just before half-time, ending the first half 0-1.

Freiburg took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Vincenzo Grifo in the 81st minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Freiburg, Manuel Gulde, Vincenzo Grifo, Lino Tempelmann, Nils Petersen and Woo-yeong Jeong, came on for Stefan Posch, Sargis Adamyan, Robert Skov and Chris Richards. Hoffenheim brought on Havard Nordtveit, Christoph Baumgartner, Georginio Rutter and Kevin Vogt, to replace Stefan Posch, Sargis Adamyan, Robert Skov and Chris Richards.

There were bookings for Keven Schlotterbeck from Freiburg, and Ihlas Bebou and Diadie Samassekou, for Hoffenheim.

Freiburg will next play FC Köln away, with Hoffenheim facing Schalke at home.