Mainz prevail in a narrow 2-1 home victory against Bayern

Mainz snatched all three points from Bayern Munich in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at the OPEL Arena. Both teams arrived at the game after previous wins. Mainz were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Werder Bremen away (1-0), the other to FC Köln away (3-2). Bayern were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. As it stands, Mainz and Bayern sit 12th, (34 points) and 1st, (71 points), spots respectively, after 31 matches.

Mainz started the game well, with an early goal from Jonathan Michael Burkardt in the 3rd minute. However they weren't finished yet and Robin Quaison made it 2-0 at the 37 minute mark and seeing the first half out 2-0.

Bayern took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Robert Lewandowski finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Mainz, Levin Oztunali, Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Daniel Brosinski and Dominik Kohr, came on for Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba. Bayern replaced Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry with Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and David Alaba.

There were bookings for Philipp Mwene, Juste and Danny Da Costa from Mainz. For Bayern, Jerome Boateng, Leon Goretzka, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski saw yellow.

Mainz will next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayern will face Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.