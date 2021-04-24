Liverpool drop points against Newcastle in 1-1 draw

Liverpool were held to 1-1 draw by Newcastle down on Saturday at Anfield. Liverpool arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their previous game. Newcastle were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against West Ham United and Burnley. Following today's result, Liverpool and Newcastle sit 6th, (54 points) and 15th, (36 points), in the table respectively, after 33 matches.

The Reds started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Mohamed Salah in the 3rd minute, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Newcastle took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Joseph Willock just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Liverpool, James Milner and Curtis Jones, came on for Joelinton, Ciaran Clark and Miguel Almiron. Newcastle brought on Callum Wilson, Joseph Willock and Dwight Gayle, to replace Joelinton, Ciaran Clark and Miguel Almiron.

There were bookings for Ozan Kabak and Fabinho from Liverpool, and Federico Fernandez, for Newcastle.

Liverpool will play their next fixture away against Manchester United, while Newcastle will face Arsenal at home.