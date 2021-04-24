Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Sassuolo beat Sampdoria

Sassuolo snatched all three points from Sampdoria in a 1-0 victory on Saturday, at the MAPEI Stadium. Both teams arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Sassuolo were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the AC Milan away (2-1), the other to Fiorentina at home (3-1) whilst Sampdoria were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Crotone and Hellas Verona. As it stands, Sassuolo are in 8th place on the table and has 52 points while Sampdoria sit in 9th with 42 points after 33 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Sassuolo applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Domenico Berardi at the 69 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 1-0 to Sassuolo.

For Sassuolo, Jeremie Boga, Mert Muldur, Rogerio, Pedro Obiang and Francesco Magnanelli, came on for Manolo Gabbiadini, Jakub Jankto and Mikkel Damsgaard. Sampdoria brought on Antonio La Gumina, Mehdi Leris and Kristoffer Askildsen, to replace Manolo Gabbiadini, Jakub Jankto and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Sampdoria and Sassuolo will next play at home to Roma and Atalanta respectively.