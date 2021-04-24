Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Elche beat Levante

Elche's 1-0 win over Levante on Saturday, was hard fought at Estadio Martínez Valero. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Elche were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Osasuna. Levante, on the other hand, were beaten 5-1 in the previous match against Villarreal. As it stands, Elche and Levante currently occupy 16th and 12th spots in the table, with 30 points and 38 points respectively after 32 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Elche, thanks to Lucas Boye finding the net at the 32 minute mark, to take a 1-0 lead into half time. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Elche, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu, Miguel Cifuentes and Josema, came on for Tete Morente, Pablo Piatti, Lucas Boye and Fidel. Levante brought on Dani Gomez, Gonzalo Melero, Son, Oscar Duarte and Sergio Leon, to replace Jose Luis Morales, Rober Pier, Coke, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Roger Marti.

There were bookings for Johan Mojica, Fidel and Paulo Gazzaniga from Elche, and Sergio Postigo, Mickael Malsa, Roger Marti and Enis Bardhi, for Levante.

Elche will next play Atletico Madrid at home, with Levante facing Celta Vigo away.