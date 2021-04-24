Chelsea take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against West Ham United

Chelsea's 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, was hard fought at London Stadium. The Hammers were hoping to get something from this game after losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in their previous fixture. Chelsea had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion. After today's result, The Hammers are in 5th place, with 55 points from 33 matches, while Chelsea sit in 4th, with 58 points from 33.

Chelsea started strongly in the first half, with a goal from Timo Werner just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For The Hammers, Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini and Ben Johnson, came on for Pablo Fornals, Mark Noble and Ryan Fredericks, Chelsea brought on Hakim Ziyech, Reece James and Tammy Abraham, to replace Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Timo Werner.

The referee booked Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen, Edouard Mendy and N`Golo Kante for Chelsea and Fabian Balbuena saw the red card, for The Hammers.

The Hammers will next travel to Burnley, while Chelsea will face Fulham at home.