Cádiz drop points against Valladolid 1-1 at José Zorrilla

On Saturday, Valladolid and Cádiz were held to a 1-1 draw at José Zorrilla. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Valladolid were looking for a victory following a 1-1 draw with Elche in their previous game. Cádiz had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Celta Vigo. As it stands, Valladolid and Cádiz currently occupy 17th and 13th spots in the table, with 29 points and 37 points respectively after 32 matches.

Pucelle started the first half well, with Oscar Plano giving Valladolid the lead, 14 minutes in and the first half ended 1-0.

Cádiz took the lead in the second half, thanks to Juan Cala finding the net in the 64th minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Valladolid, Roque Mesa, Sergi Guardiola, Waldo Rubio and Kenan Kodro, came on for Alfonso Espino, Augusto Fernandez, Jorge Pombo, Ivan Alejo and Garrido. Cádiz brought on Isaac Carcelen, Fali, Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo and Jose Mari, to replace Alfonso Espino, Augusto Fernandez, Jorge Pombo, Ivan Alejo and Garrido.

There were bookings for Ruben Alcaraz from Valladolid, and Alfonso Espino, Fali and Ivan Alejo, for Cádiz.

Next up, Valladolid are away to Athletic Bilbao, whilst Cádiz will travel to face Granada.