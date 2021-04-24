Bayer seal the victory in the second half against Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt on away loss to Bayer at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Bayer arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Bayern Munich. Frankfurt were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Augsburg in their last match. After today's result, Bayer and Frankfurt sit 6th, (50 points) and 4th, (56 points), in the league respectively, after 31 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Bayer piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Leon Bailey giving The Company's Eleven the lead in the 70th minute. The momentum was now with Bayer, who then scored again through a goal from Lucas Alario at the 80 minute mark to establish a 2-0. However, Frankfurt weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Andre Silva in the 90th minute. In the end though, Bayer just before the final whistle increased their advantage via a Kerem Demirbay goal, which sealed the victory for Bayer.

For Bayer, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Nadiem Amiri and Wendell, came on for Erik Durm, Makoto Hasebe, Aymen Barkok, Stefan Ilsanker and Daichi Kamada. Frankfurt replaced Timothy Chandler, Luka Jovic, Amin Younes, Tuta and Steven Zuber with Erik Durm, Makoto Hasebe, Aymen Barkok, Stefan Ilsanker and Daichi Kamada.

There were bookings for Exequiel Palacios from Bayer. For Frankfurt, Evan N`Dicka saw yellow.

Bayer will next play Werder Bremen away, with Frankfurt facing Mainz at home.