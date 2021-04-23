Jubilant Everton take all 3 points against Arsenal, in a 1-0 win

Everton snatched all three points from Arsenal in a 1-0 victory on Friday, at Emirates Stadium. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Arsenal wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Fulham in their previous game. Everton secured a point against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous match. As things stand, Arsenal and Everton are 9th, (46 points) and 8th, (52 points), in the table respectively, after 33 matches.

After a goalless first half, Everton continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Bernd Leno in the 76th minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Arsenal brought on Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian for Nicolas Pepe, Edward Nketiah and Calum Chambers. Everton brought on Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina, to replace Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

There were bookings for Thomas Partey from Arsenal. For Everton, Allan, Mason Holgate and Fabian Delph saw yellow.

Arsenal will play their next game away against Newcastle United, while Everton will face Aston Villa at home.