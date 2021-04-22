Victory for Napoli, in a 5-2 trashing at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Lazio on away loss to Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday. Napoli arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Internazionale while Lazio were coming from consecutive wins against Benevento and Hellas Verona. As it stands, Napoli and Lazio currently occupy 5th and 6th spots in the league, with 63 points and 58 points respectively after 32 matches.

Gli Azzurri started the game well, with Lorenzo Insigne opening the rout early in the first half. However they weren't finished yet and Matteo Politano made it 2-0, 12 minutes in. The first half ended 2-0.

Napoli started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Lorenzo Insigne finding the net again, on 53 minutes. Napoli looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Dries Mertens in the 65th minute to establish a 4-0. However, The White and Sky Blues weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Ciro Immobile at the 70 minute mark. The momentum was now with Lazio, who then scored again through a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 74 minutes in to establish a 4-2. In the end though, Gli Azzurri secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Victor Osimhen at the 80 minute mark, which sealed the victory for Napoli.

For Napoli, Amir Rrahmani, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas and Stanislav Lobotka, came on for Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile. Lazio brought on Danilo Cataldi, Andreas Pereira, Senad Lulic, Jean Akpa and Vedat Muriqi, to replace Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile.

There were bookings for Kostas Manolas, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Ciro Immobile and Andreas Pereira, for Lazio.

Napoli will next travel to Torino, while Lazio will face AC Milan at home.