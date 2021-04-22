The Foxes run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City strolled past West Bromwich Albion with a 3-0 win on Thursday at the King Power Stadium. Leicester were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to West Ham United while West Brom were coming from consecutive wins against Southampton and Chelsea. As the table looks today, Leicester and West Brom sit 3rd, (59 points) and 19th, (24 points), spots respectively, after 32 matches.

The Foxes didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Jamie Vardy opening the rout, 23 minutes in. The momentum was now with Leicester, who then scored again through a goal from Jonny Evans, 26 minutes in to establish a 2-0. Leicester then netted again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho, 36 minutes in. The score at half time was 3-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 3-0.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Leicester, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet, came on for Wesley Fofana, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy, West Brom brought on Semi Ajayi, Hal Robson-Kanu and Karlan Ahearne-Grant to replace Callum Robinson, Mbaye Diagne and Matheus Pereira.

The referee booked Okay Yokuslu and Kyle Bartley for West Brom.

Leicester will next play Crystal Palace at home, with West Brom facing Aston Villa away.