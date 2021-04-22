Mission accomplished for The White and Blues as they secure a 2-1 home win against The Sky Blues

Real Sociedad strolled past Celta Vigo with a 2-1 win on Thursday at the Reale Arena. Real were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Seville. Celta secured a point against Cádiz in their previous match. As the table looks today, Real and Celta currently occupy 5th and 12th spots in the league, with 50 points and 38 points respectively after 31 matches.

The Sky Blues started the first half well, with a goal from Hugo Mallo, 22 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Portu producing an equaliser at the 25 minute mark, bringing The White and Blues level. However they weren't finished yet and Adnan Januzaj made it 2-1 at the 39 minute mark. The score at half time was 2-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 2-1.

For Real, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea, Martin Zubimendi, Jon Bautista and Modibo Sagnan, came on for Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Ander Guevara, Carlos Fernandez and Robin Le Normand. Celta replaced Jose Fontan, Fran Beltran, Augusto Solari and Facundo Ferreyra with Aaron Martin, Denis Suarez, Nolito and Nestor Araujo.

There were bookings for Aritz Elustondo, Modibo Sagnan, Carlos Fernandez and Ander Barrenetxea from Real. For Celta, Jeison Murillo, Nolito, Hugo Mallo and Denis Suarez saw yellow.

Real will next travel to Huesca, while Celta will face Levante at home.