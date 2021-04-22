Granada win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, with a 4-1 victory

Eibar on away loss to Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Thursday. Granada were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Eibar were beaten 5-0 in the previous match against Atletico Madrid. Following today's result, Granada and Eibar are 8th, (42 points) and 20th, (23 points), in the league respectively, after 31 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Granada, with Roberto Soldado opening the rout in the 21st minute. However they weren't finished yet and Antonio Puertas made it 2-0 at the 37 minute mark, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

The Gunsmiths took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Kike at the 64 minute mark. However, Nasrids increased their lead 3-1 thanks to a 2nd effort from Roberto Soldado in the 77th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Robert Kenedy, 81 minutes in with a final score of 4-1.

For Granada, Maxime Gonalons, Victor Diaz, Robert Kenedy, Carlos Neva and Nehuen Perez, came on for Jorge Molina, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado and Jesus Vallejo. Eibar brought on Pedro Leon, Jose Angel, Quique, Unai Arieta and Kevin Rodrigues, to replace Rafa Soares, Sergio Alvarez, Pape Diop, Bryan Salvatierra and Kike.

There were bookings for Jorge Molina from Granada, and Recio, for Eibar.

Granada will play away against Seville, while Eibar will face Alaves at home.