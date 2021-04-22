Barcelona roll over Getafe 5-2 at Barcelona

Barcelona snatched all three points from Getafe in a 5-2 victory on Thursday, at the Nou Camp. Barca were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to R Madrid. Getafe, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with R Madrid. As it stands, Barca are in 3rd place on the table and has 68 points while Getafe sit in 15th with 31 points after 31 matches.

Barca started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Lionel Messi opening the rout at the 8 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Clement Lenglet, 12 minutes in brought Deep Blues level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Los Blaugranas then found the back of the net, on 28 minutes thanks to Sofiane Chakla, taking the score to 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Lionel Messi, on 33 minutes. The first half ended 3-1.

Getafe took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Enes Ünal, 69 minutes in. However, Barca increased their advantage 4-2 thanks to a goal from Ronald Araujo, 87 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Antoine Griezmann just before the final whistle to make it 5-2.

For Barca, Moriba Ilaix, Ronald Araujo, Trincao and Samuel Umtiti, came on for Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella, Carles Alena, Angel Rodriguez and Chema. Getafe brought on Mauro Arambarri, Koffi, Sabit Abdulai, Enes Ünal and Josete Miranda, to replace Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella, Carles Alena, Angel Rodriguez and Chema.

The referee booked Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo for Barca.

Next up, Barca are away to Villarreal, whilst Getafe will travel to face Villarreal.