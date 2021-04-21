Visitors stun The Reds, as The Wolves secure a 3-1 victory

Wolfsburg snatched all three points from Stuttgart in a 3-1 victory on Wednesday, at the Mercedes Benz Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Stuttgart were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-1 to Union Berlin. Wolfsburg lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As the table looks today, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg currently occupy 10th and 3rd spots in the table, with 39 points and 57 points respectively after 30 matches.

Wolfsburg started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Xaver Schlager, 13 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Wout Weghorst made it 2-0 in the 29th minute. The score at half time was 0-2.

The Wolves continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Yannick Gerhardt finding the net, 65 minutes in. In the end though, The Reds just before the final whistle pull-back thanks to a Gonzalo Castro goal, leaving the final score at 3-1.

The referee booked Naouirou Ahamada, Gonzalo Castro and Alkhaly Momo Cisse for Stuttgart.

Stuttgart will play away against RB Leipzig, while Wolfsburg will face Borussia Dortmund at home.