Union Berlin succumb to Borussia Dortmund with 2-0 defeat at the Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Wednesday, was hard fought at the Signal Iduna Park. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Dortmund were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Werder Bremen at home and Stuttgart away, by 4-1 and 3-2 respectively. Union Berlin, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Stuttgart. As it stands, Dortmund and Union Berlin currently occupy 5th and 8th spots in the league, with 52 points and 43 points respectively after 30 matches.

The Black and Yellows started the first half well, thanks to Marco Reus giving Dortmund the lead at the 27 minute mark, finishing the first half 1-0.

Dortmund continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Raphael Guerreiro finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt and Reinier, came on for Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham. Union Berlin replaced Marius Bulter, Cedric Teuchert, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joel Pohjanpalo and Christian Gentner with Keita Endo, Max Kruse, Robin Knoche, Petar Musa and Grischa Promel.

There were bookings for Jude Bellingham and Mats Hummels from Dortmund, and Robin Knoche, for Union Berlin.

Dortmund will next play Wolfsburg away, with Union Berlin facing Werder Bremen at home.