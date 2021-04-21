The Lilywhites prevail in a narrow 2-1 home victory against The Saints

Tottenham Hotspur snatched all three points from Southampton in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Fulham away (1-0), the other to Burnley at home (4-0). Soton were beaten 5-2 in the previous match against Manchester City. As things stand, Spurs are in 6th place on the table and has 53 points while Soton sit in 14th with 36 points after 29 matches.

The Saints started the first half well, with Danny Ings giving Soton the lead, 30 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-1.

The Lilywhites continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Gareth Bale finding the net, 60 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Heung Min Son just before the final whistle to make it 2-1.

Both coaches used all available substitutions. For Spurs, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn, came on for Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale, Soton brought on Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond, to replace Danny Ings, Theo Walcott and Nathan Tella.

There were bookings for Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier from Spurs, and Moussa Djenepo, for Soton.

Soton and Spurs will next play at home to Leicester City and Sheffield United respectively.