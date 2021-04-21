Seville squeeze past Levante in 1-0 win at the Ciutat de Valencia

Seville beats Levante 1-0 on Wednesday at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante were hoping to get something from this game after losing 5-1 to Villarreal in their last match. Seville were coming from consecutive wins against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo. After today's result, Levante and Seville currently occupy 11th and 3rd spots in the table, with 38 points and 67 points respectively after 31 matches.

After a goalless first half, Los Nervionenses certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri at the 53 minute mark. The game ended with a 1-0 victory for the visitors.

For Levante, Ruben Rochina, Jose Luis Morales, Cheick Doukoure, Sergio Leon and Roger Marti, came on for Gonzalo Melero, Enis Bardhi, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian, Rober Pier and Dani Gomez. Seville replaced Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj, Luuk De Jong, Oscar and Munir El Haddadi with Suso, Jules Kounde, Youssef En-Nesyri, Papu Gomez and Lucas Ocampos.

There were bookings for Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Cheick Doukoure and Ruben Rochina from Levante. For Seville, Marcos Acuna saw yellow.

Levante will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Seville will face Athletic Bilbao at home.