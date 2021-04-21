Mission accomplished for Los Rojillos as they secure a 3-1 home win against The Bats

Osasuna's 3-1 win over Valencia on Wednesday, was hard fought at the Estadio El Sadar. Osasuna were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Elche at home and Villarreal away, by 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. Valencia, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Real Betis. At the moment, Osasuna and Valencia currently occupy 8th and 14th spots in the table, with 40 points and 35 points respectively after 31 matches.

Osasuna started the game well, with Javier Martinez Calvo finding the net, on 13 minutes. The Bats then went on to level the score at 1-1, 30 minutes in, thanks to a goal from Kevin Gameiro. Osasuna managed to edge ahead with a goal from Jonathan Calleri at the 32 minute mark, to take a 2-1 lead into half time.

Los Rojillos continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Roberto Torres finding the net in the 67th minute, which sealed the victory for Osasuna.

For Osasuna, Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ezequiel Avila and Ante Budimir, came on for Uros Racic, Yunus Musah, Denis Cheryshev, Guillem Molina and Kevin Gameiro. Valencia replaced Christian Oliva, Kang In Lee, Patrick Cutrone, Jason and Manu Vallejo with Uros Racic, Yunus Musah, Denis Cheryshev, Guillem Molina and Kevin Gameiro.

There were bookings for Oier from Osasuna. For Valencia, Goncalo Guedes and Mouctar Diakhaby saw yellow.

Osasuna will next travel to R Madrid, while Valencia will face Barcelona at home.