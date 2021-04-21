Los Blancos cruise past Cádiz, scoring 3 without reply at Estadio Ramon de Carranza

R Madrid on a 3-0 win against Cádiz on Wednesday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Cádiz wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Celta Vigo in their previous match whilst RMA are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Cádiz are in 13th place, with 36 points from 31 matches, while RMA sit in 1st, with 70 points from 31.

Los Blancos started strongly in the first half, with Karim Benzema opening the rout, 30 minutes in. RMA looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Alvaro Odriozola, 33 minutes in to establish a 2-0. RMA then scored again and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Karim Benzema just before half-time to see out the first half 0-3. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 3-0.

For Cádiz, Ivan Saponjic, Juan Cala, Anthony Lozano, Carlos Akapo and Ivan Alejo, came on for Alvaro Negredo, Jose Mari, Salvi Sanchez, Isaac Carcelen and Alfonso Espino. RMA brought on Marco Asensio, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Miguel Gutierrez and Mariano Diaz, to replace Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Karim Benzema.

There were bookings for Salvi Sanchez, Isaac Carcelen, Jens Jonsson and Carlos Akapo from Cádiz. For RMA, Raphael Varane, Nacho and Marcelo saw yellow.

Cádiz will next travel to Granada, while RMA will face Osasuna at home.