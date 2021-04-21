Home defeat for The Green-Whites, as The O-Fives secure the win

Werder Bremen fell to a home defeat at the hands of Mainz at the Wohninvest Weserstadion on Wednesday. Werder Bremen were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund. Mainz, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-2 victory against Cologne. Following today's result, Werder Bremen and Mainz are 13th, (30 points) and 15th, (28 points), spots respectively, after 30 matches.

Mainz started the first half well, with a goal from Adam Szalai at the 16 minute mark, seeing out the first half 0-1. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Werder Bremen, Davie Selke, Romano Schmid and Eren Dinkci, came on for Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr, Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Onisiwo and Leandro Martins. Mainz replaced Robert Glatzel, Danny Latza, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Kevin Stoger and Alexander Hack with Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr, Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Onisiwo and Leandro Martins.

There were bookings for Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen. For Mainz, Jean-Paul Boetius and Robin Zentner saw yellow.

Werder Bremen will next play Union Berlin away, with Mainz facing Bayern Munich at home.