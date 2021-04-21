Hoffenheim beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 at the Pre Zero Arena

Hoffenheim beat Borussia Mönchengladbach with a thumping 3-2 victory on Wednesday at the Pre Zero Arena. Hoffenheim arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig in their previous game. Mönchengladbach had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 4-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. As the table looks today, Hoffenheim and Mönchengladbach currently occupy 11th and 7th spots in the league, with 35 points and 43 points respectively after 30 matches.

Mönchengladbach started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Alassane Plea giving The Foals the lead, 25 minutes in. Mönchengladbach then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Valentino Lazaro just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-2.

Hoffenheim started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Andrej Kramaric in the 48th minute. The momentum was now with Hoffenheim, who then scored again through a goal from Ihlas Bebou after 60 minutes to establish a 2-2. However they weren't finished yet and Andrej Kramaric made it 3-2 in the 65th minute with a final score of 3-2.

The referee booked Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Posch and Pavel Kaderabek for Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim will next travel to SC Freiburg, while Mönchengladbach will face Arminia Bielefeld at home.