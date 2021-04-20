Victory beyond reach for The Whites, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with The Reds

Leeds were held to 1-1 draw by Liverpool down on Monday at Elland Road. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Leeds were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Manchester City away and Sheffield United at home, by 2-1 and 2-1 respectively whilst Liverpool were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Arsenal. As the table looks today, Leeds are currently 10th with 46 points from 32 matches, while Liverpool sit in 6th, with 53 points from 32.

Liverpool started the first half well, with a goal from Sadio Mane at the 31 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Leeds took the lead in the second half, thanks to Diego Llorente finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Leeds, Ian Poveda, Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez, came on for Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. Liverpool brought on Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to replace Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

There were bookings for Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski from Leeds. For Liverpool, Roberto Firmino saw yellow.

Liverpool and Leeds will next play at home to Newcastle United and Manchester United respectively.