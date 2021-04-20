The Blues and The Seagulls share points, in a goal-less draw

On Tuesday, Chelsea and Brighton were held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were looking to pick up points, following a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace. Brighton had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Everton. As the table looks today, Chelsea are in 4th place on the table and has 55 points while Brighton sit in 16th with 34 points after 32 matches.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud, came on for Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, Brighton brought on Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder, to replace Leandro Trossard, Alexis MacAllister and Danny Welbeck.

The referee booked Jorginho and Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. Brighton had the worst of it though, with Ben White seeing yellow, and Ben White (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Brighton and Chelsea will next play away to Sheffield United and West Ham United respectively.