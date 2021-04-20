Home fans rewarded with a 2-1 win, as The Billy Goats beat The Red Bulls

Cologne eased past RB Leipzig in a 2-1 victory on Tuesday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Leipzig are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Cologne and Leipzig currently occupy 17th and 2nd spots in the league, with 26 points and 61 points respectively after 30 matches.

Cologne found the net first, with Jonas Hector giving The Billy Goats the lead just before half-time

Leipzig took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Amadou Haidara at the 59 minute mark. Cologne in turn, then responded, 60 minutes in increasing their lead with a 2nd effort from Jonas Hector so at full time it was 2-1 to Cologne.

For Cologne, Florian Kainz, Benno Erik Schmitz, Salih Ozcan and Max Meyer, came on for Marius Wolf, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jonas Hector and Dominick Drexler. Leipzig replaced Angelino, Dani Olmo, Justin Kluivert and Hee-chan Hwang with Tyler Adams, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Halstenberg and Nordi Mukiele.

There were bookings for Kingsley Ehizibue and Rafael Czichos from Cologne, and Dayot Upamecano, Kevin Kampl and Amadou Haidara, for Leipzig.

Cologne will next travel to Augsburg, while Leipzig will face Stuttgart at home.