Visitors fail to take points as Los Rojillos beat Elche 2-0

On Sunday, Elche suffer an away defeat to Osasuna at the Estadio El Sadar. Osasuna were looking to pick up points after winning last match while Elche were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Huesca. After today's result, Osasuna and Elche currently occupy 12th and 18th spots in the table, with 37 points and 26 points respectively after 33 matches.

Los Rojillos started the first half well, with Enrique Barja giving Osasuna the lead at the 38 minute mark, finalising the first half 1-0.

Osasuna continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Diego Gonzalez at the 68 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Osasuna, Roberto Torres, Jonas Ramalho, Facundo Roncaglia, Ezequiel Avila and Oier, came on for Enrique Barja, Nacho Vidal, Manu Sanchez, Ante Budimir and Jon Moncayola. Elche brought on Pablo Piatti, Tete Morente, Nino, Victor Rodriguez and Luismi, to replace Emiliano Rigoni, Josan, Raul Guti, Pere Milla and Ivan Marcone.

There were bookings for Nacho Vidal and Manu Sanchez from Osasuna. For Elche, Lucas Boye saw yellow.

Osasuna will next travel to R Madrid, while Elche will face Atletico Madrid at home.