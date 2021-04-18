The Yellow Submarine deliver an emphatic win, scoring 5 at the Ciutat de Valencia

Levante fell to a home defeat at the hands of Villarreal at the Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday. Levante had been hopeful of continuing their run, following a 1-0 victory against Eibar. Villarreal, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Osasuna. After today's result, Levante and Villarreal are 9th, (38 points) and 5th, (49 points), in the league respectively, after 33 matches.

Villarreal didn't take long to start the rout, with Sergio Postigo opening the rout at the 9 minute mark. The Yellow Submarine looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Gerard Moreno in the 13th minute to establish a 2-0. However, The Frogs secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Mickael Malsa in the 21st minute, which saw the first half end 1-2.

Villarreal continued to apply pressure in the second, with Samuel Chukwueze finding the net after 63 minutes. The Yellow Submarine looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ruben Vezo, 72 minutes in to establish a 4-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Samuel Chukwueze in the 75th minute with a final score of 5-1.

For Levante, Gonzalo Melero, Dani Gomez, Ruben Vezo, Son and Cheick Doukoure, came on for Oscar Duarte, Ruben Rochina, Coke, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian and Mickael Malsa. Villarreal brought on Paco Alcacer, Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Ruben Pena and Yeremi Pino, to replace Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo and Samuel Chukwueze.

There were bookings for Roger Marti and Carlos Clerc from Levante, and Francis Coquelin, for Villarreal.

Levante will next travel to Celta Vigo, while Villarreal will face Getafe at home.