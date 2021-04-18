The Red Devils prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against The Clarets

Manchester United eased past Burnley in a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Old Trafford. Man U were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Tottenham Hotspur away and Brighton & Hove Albion at home, by 3-1 and 2-1 respectively. Burnley, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Newcastle United. As things stand, Man U are in 2nd place, with 66 points from 32 matches, while Burnley sit in 17th, with 33 points from 32.

After an un-eventful first half, Man U certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, thanks to an early goal from Mason Greenwood in the 48th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from James Tarkowski at the 50 minute mark, brought The Clarets level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Man U then found the back of the net, on 84 minutes thanks to Mason Greenwood, taking the score to 2-1. The Red Devils then netted again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Edinson Cavani just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Man U, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek, came on for Fred and Marcus Rashford. Burnley replaced Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez with Josh Brownhill and Johann Gudmundsson.

There were bookings for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Man U, and Jack Cork and James Tarkowski, for Burnley.

Next up, Man U are away to Leeds United, whilst Burnley will travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.