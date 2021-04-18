The Gunsmiths ship 5 to Los Colchoneros, with no reply

Atletico Madrid cruises against Eibar on a home win at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Atleti wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Real Betis in their previous game whilst Eibar were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Levante. After today's result, Atleti are in 1st place, with 70 points from 33 matches, while Eibar sit in 20th, with 23 points from 33.

Atleti started the first half well, with Angel Correa opening the rout in the 42nd minute. Los Colchoneros then netted once more and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Angel Correa just before half-time, finalising the first half 2-0.

Atleti started the second half with an intensified spirit, with an early goal from Yannick Carrasco in the 49th minute. The momentum was now with Los Colchoneros, who then scored again through a goal from Marcos Llorente, 53 minutes in to establish a 4-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Marcos Llorente, 68 minutes in to make it 5-0.

For Atleti, Moussa Dembele, Vitolo, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira and Felipe, came on for Angel Correa, Koke, Hector Herrera, Yannick Carrasco and Stefan Savic. Eibar replaced Takashi Inui, Paulo Oliveira, Quique, Rafa Soares and Recio with Aleix Garcia, Unai Dufur, Kike, Jose Angel and Kevin Rodrigues.

The referee booked one player from Eibar, Paulo Oliveira.

Atleti will next travel to Elche, while Eibar will face Alaves at home.