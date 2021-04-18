The Gunners and The Cottagers in 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium

On Sunday, Arsenal and Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were looking to pick up points, following a 3-0 victory against Sheffield United. Fulham, on the other hand, had lost their previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. After today's result, Arsenal are in 9th place on the table and has 45 points while Fulham sit in 18th with 26 points after 32 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Cottagers fought back the second half, with Josh Maja giving Fulham the lead at the 59 minute mark. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Edward Nketiah equalised for Arsenal just before the final whistle. The final result, Arsenal 1, Fulham 1.

Arsenal brought on Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Edward Nketiah for Mohamed Elneny, Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette. Fulham brought on Harrison Reed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Bryan, to replace Ademola Lookman, Josh Maja and Ivan Cavaleiro.

The referee booked two players from Fulham, Joachim Andersen and Bobby Reid.

Arsenal will play at home against Everton, while Fulham will face Chelsea away.