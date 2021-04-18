The Green-Whites lose to a 4 star The Black and Yellows performance

Dortmund suffered an away loss to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were looking to pick up points after winning last match whilst Werder Bremen lost 4-1 in the last match they played against RB Leipzig. After today's result, Dortmund are currently 5th with 49 points from 29 matches, while Werder Bremen sit in 13th, with 30 points from 29.

The Green-Whites didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with a goal from Milot Rashica at the 14 minute mark. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Giovanni Reyna, 29 minutes in brought The Black and Yellows level. Dortmund looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Erling Haaland, 34 minutes in to establish a 2-1. The Black and Yellows then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Erling Haaland, 38 minutes in to see out the first half 3-1.

Dortmund continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Mats Hummels finding the net just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 4-1 to Dortmund.

For Dortmund, Lukasz Piszczek, Emre Can, Thorgan Hazard, Steffen Tigges and Reinier, came on for Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Erling Haaland and Marco Reus. Werder Bremen brought on Romano Schmid, Davie Selke, Josh Sargent and Jean-Manuel Mbom, to replace Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Kevin Mohwald and Milot Rashica.

There were bookings for Mahmoud Dahoud from Dortmund, and Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Christian Gross and Niklas Moisander, for Werder Bremen.

Dortmund next face Union Berlin and Werder Bremen are at home to Mainz.