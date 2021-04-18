Points shared, as The Green-and-Whites play out a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin

On Sunday, Betis and Valencia were held to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Betis arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid. Valencia, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Real Sociedad. As the table looks today, Betis and Valencia are 5th, (48 points) and 14th, (35 points), spots respectively, after 33 matches.

Betis started the game well, with Nabil Fekir giving The Green-and-Whites the lead, on 12 minutes. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Goncalo Guedes, 22 minutes in, brought The Bats level. However, Betis just before half-time reestablished their lead following a Sergio Canales goal to see out the first half 2-1.

Valencia took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Carlos Soler in the 61st minute. The final result, Betis 2, Valencia 2.

For Betis, Borja Iglesias, Diego Lainez, Juan Miranda, William Carvalho and Aitor Ruibal, came on for Juanmi, Joaquin, Alex Moreno, Nabil Fekir and Cristian Tello. Valencia brought on Yunus Musah, Patrick Cutrone, Alex Blanco, Cristiano Piccini and Christian Oliva, to replace Thierry Correia, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler and Uros Racic.

There were bookings for Juan Miranda, Diego Lainez and Victor Ruiz from Betis, and Daniel Wass, for Valencia.

Betis will next play Real Valladolid away, with Valencia facing Barcelona at home.