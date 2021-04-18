Nerazzurri drop points against Gli Azzurri 1-1 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli were held to 1-1 draw by Inter down on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Napoli were looking to continue their run, following a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria while Inter were coming from consecutive wins against Cagliari and Sassuolo. As the table looks today, Napoli are currently 5th with 60 points from 31 matches, while Inter sit in 1st, with 75 points from 31.

Gli Azzurri found the net first, thanks to Samir Handanovic giving Napoli the lead, 36 minutes in, finishing the first half 1-0.

Inter started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Christian Eriksen in the 55th minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Napoli, Dries Mertens, Eljif Elmas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Elseid Hysaj, came on for Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz and Matteo Politano. Inter brought on Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Gagliardini, to replace Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

There were bookings for Kalidou Koulibaly, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas from Napoli. For Inter, Matteo Darmian and Achraf Hakimi saw yellow.

Napoli will play their next fixture at home against Lazio, while Inter will face Spezia Calcio away.