Mission accomplished for The Goddess as they secure a 1-0 home win against The Old Lady

Juventus on away loss to Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both Atalanta and Juve arrived fresh from some positive results. Atalanta were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Fiorentina away (3-2), the other to Udinese at home (3-2). Juve came from back-to-back wins against Genoa and Napoli. As it stands, Atalanta and Juve currently occupy 3rd and 4th spots in the league, with 64 points and 62 points respectively after 31 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Goddess applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ruslan Malinovskyi giving Atalanta the lead just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 1-0.

For Atalanta, Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic and Ruslan Malinovskyi, came on for Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel and Joakim Maehle. Juve brought on Danilo and Dejan Kulusevski, to replace Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala.

There were bookings for Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Berat Djimsiti from Atalanta. For Juve, Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado saw yellow.

Atalanta will next travel to Roma, while Juve will face Parma at home.