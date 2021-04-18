Mission accomplished for The Bull as they secure a 3-1 home win against Giallorossi

Torino beats Roma 3-1 on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino. Both Torino and Roma arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Torino were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Roma were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Bologna in their last match. After today's result, Torino are in 15th place, with 30 points from 31 matches, while Roma sit in 7th, with 54 points from 31.

Giallorossi started the first half well, with an early goal from Borja Mayoral in the 3rd minute and the first half ended 0-1.

The Bull continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Antonio Sanabria finding the net in the 57th minute. The momentum was now with Torino, who then scored again through a goal from Simone Zaza, 71 minutes in to establish a 2-1. However they weren't finished yet and Tomas Rincon made it 3-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Torino, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Tomas Rincon, Simone Zaza and Daniele Baselli, came on for Mergim Vojvoda, Sasa Lukic, Antonio Sanabria and Simone Verdi. Roma brought on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Amadou Diawara, Edin Dzeko, Rick Karsdorp and Javier Pastore, to replace Pedro, Jordan Veretout, Borja Mayoral, Bryan Reynolds and Gonzalo Villar.

The referee booked Nicolas N`Koulou and Simone Verdi from Torino. Roma had the worst of it though, with Amadou Diawara seeing yellow, and Amadou Diawara (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Torino will next travel to Bologna, while Roma will face Atalanta at home.