Huesca succumb to Alaves with 1-0 defeat at the Estadio de Mendizorroza

Alaves strolled past Huesca with a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao in their previous game. Huesca were coming from consecutive wins against Elche and Levante. As the table looks today, both teams are on 27 points and occupy 16th and 17th places respectively after 33 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The glorious one piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Rodrigo Battaglia just before the final whistle. The final result, Alaves 1, Huesca 0.

For Alaves, Martin Aguirregabiria, Facundo Pellistri, John Guidetti, Deyverson and Luis Rioja, came on for Ruben Duarte, Pere Pons, Lucas Perez, Joselu and Jota. Huesca brought on Sergio Gomez, Idrissa Doumbia, Dani Escriche, Mikel Rico and Borja Garcia, to replace Sandro Ramirez, Pedro Mosquera, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane and Denis Vavro.

There were bookings for Rodrigo Battaglia from Alaves. For Huesca, Denis Vavro and Dani Escriche saw yellow.

Alaves will next play Eibar away, with Huesca facing Real Sociedad at home.