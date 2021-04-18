Home fans rewarded with a 5-3 win, as The White and Sky Blues beat Benevento

Lazio strolled past Benevento with a 5-3 win on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Lazio were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Hellas Verona away (1-0), the other to Spezia Calcio at home (2-1). Benevento lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Sassuolo. After today's result, Lazio are in 6th place, with 58 points from 31 matches, while Benevento sit in 16th, with 30 points from 31.

The first half of the game started favourably for Lazio, with Fabio Depaoli finding the net in the 10th minute. The White and Sky Blues looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Ciro Immobile at the 20 minute mark to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with Lazio, who then scored again through a goal from Joaquin Correa, 37 minutes in to establish a 3-0. Benevento in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Marco Sau, finishing the first half 3-1.

Lazio fought back, thanks to an early calamitous own goal from Lorenzo Montipo in the 48th minute. However, Benevento weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Nicolas Viola at the 63 minute mark. The momentum was now with Benevento, who then scored again through a goal from Kamil Glik at the 85 minute mark to establish a 4-3. Lazio in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with a 2nd effort from Ciro Immobile, which sealed the victory for Lazio.

For Lazio, Marco Parolo, Senad Lulic, Jean Akpa, Vedat Muriqi and Wesley Hoedt, came on for Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa and Jean Akpa. Benevento brought on Bryan Dabo, Gianluca Lapadula, Luca Caldirola, Nicolas Viola and Iago Falque, to replace Marco Sau, Adolfo Gaich, Gaetano Letizia, Pasquale Schiattarella and Artur Ionita.

There were bookings for Jean Akpa and Marco Parolo from Lazio, and Lorenzo Montipo, Pasquale Schiattarella and Kamil Glik, for Benevento.

Benevento and Lazio will next play away to Genoa and Napoli respectively.