Home defeat for The White and Blues, as Los Nervionenses secure the win

Real on Sunday lost to Seville on a home defeat at the Reale Arena. Real wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Valencia whilst Seville were coming from consecutive wins against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid. After today's result, Real are in 5th place, with 47 points from 33 matches, while Seville sit in 4th, with 64 points from 33.

Real started the first half well, with an early goal from Carlos Fernandez in the 5th minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Fernando, 22 minutes in brought Seville level. However they weren't finished yet and Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-1, 24 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-2. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Real, Andoni Gorosabel, Adnan Januzaj, Jon Guridi and Portu, came on for Robin Le Normand, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aritz Elustondo and Ander Barrenetxea. Seville replaced Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj, Franco Vazquez and Luuk De Jong with Suso, Papu Gomez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri.

There were bookings for Carlos Fernandez, Alexander Isak, Ander Barrenetxea and Portu from Real. For Seville, Diego Carlos and Joan Jordan saw yellow.

Real will play their next fixture away against Huesca, while Seville will face Athletic Bilbao at home.