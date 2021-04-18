Deep Blues and Los Blancos can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe were held to 0-0 draw by RMA down on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Cádiz. RMA were coming from consecutive wins against Barcelona and Eibar. After today's result, Getafe and RMA sit 15th, (31 points) and 2nd, (67 points), in the league respectively, after 33 matches.

Both managers used all substitutions. For Getafe, Angel Rodriguez, Damian Suarez and Josete Miranda, came on for Jaime Mata, Carles Alena and Enes Ünal, RMA brought on Karim Benzema, Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas, to replace Mariano Diaz, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

There were bookings for Allan Nyom, Angel Rodriguez and Marc Cucurella from Getafe, and Vinicius Junior, for RMA.

Getafe will next travel to Villarreal, while RMA will face Osasuna at home.