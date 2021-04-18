Cádiz and The Sky Blues fail to find the net

Cádiz were held to 0-0 draw by Celta down on Sunday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Cádiz were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against Getafe away and Valencia at home, by 1-0 and 2-1 respectively. Celta, on the other hand, lost 4-3 in the last match they played against Seville. Following today's result, Cádiz are currently 13th with 36 points from 33 matches, while Celta sit in 10th, with 38 points from 33.

For Cádiz, Anthony Lozano, Jairo Izquierdo, Ivan Alejo and Garrido, came on for Alvaro Negredo, Filip Malbasic, Salvi Sanchez and Jose Mari. Celta brought on Jose Fontan, Fran Beltran, Miguel Baeza and Augusto Solari, to replace Nestor Araujo, Nolito, Facundo Ferreyra and Denis Suarez.

The referee booked Jeison Murillo for Celta.

Cádiz will play their next game away against Granada, while Celta will face Levante at home.