Bologna score 4, in resounding win against Spezia Calcio

Bologna eased past Spezia Calcio in a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna were looking to get back winning ways after losing 1-0 to Roma in their last match. Spezia were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-2 win against Crotone in their last match. As the table looks today, Bologna are in 11th place on the table and has 37 points while Spezia sit in 14th with 32 points after 31 matches.

The Greyhounds started the first half well, with Riccardo Orsolini opening the rout at the 12 minute mark. The momentum was now with Bologna, who then scored again through a goal from Musa Barrow, on 18 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, Spezia secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Ardian Ismajli at the 34 minute mark. The first half ended 2-1.

Bologna started the second half with an intensified spirit, with Mattias Svanberg finding the net in the 54th minute. Bologna then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a 2nd effort from Mattias Svanberg at the 60 minute mark to make it 4-1.

For Bologna, Nicolas Dominguez, Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Ibrahima Mbaye and Valentin Antov, came on for Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Mitchell Dijks. Spezia brought on Kevin Agudelo, Gennaro Acampora, Claudio Terzi, Riccardo Marchizza and Roberto Piccoli, to replace Daniele Verde, Leo Sena, Martin Erlic, Simone Bastoni and Emmanuel Gyasi.

There were bookings for Adama Soumaoro from Bologna, and Simone Bastoni, for Spezia.

Bologna next face Torino and Spezia are at home to Internazionale.