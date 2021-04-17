Visiting The Yellow and Blues left with nothing after The Blue-circled take all 3 points

On Saturday, Hellas Verona suffer an away defeat to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Sampdoria were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Napoli. Verona lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Lazio. As things stand, Sampdoria and Verona currently occupy 10th and 9th spots in the league, with 39 points and 41 points respectively after 31 matches.

The Yellow and Blues started strongly in the first half, with Darko Lazovic finding the net in the 13th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Jakub Jankto equalised for Sampdoria just before half-time, which brought Claudio Ranieri's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

The Blue-circled continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini finding the net in the 73rd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Morten Thorsby at the 82 minute mark with a final score of 3-1.

For Sampdoria, Keita Balde, Manolo Gabbiadini, Antonio Candreva and Lorenzo Tonelli, came on for Stefano Sturaro, Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter and Eddie Salcedo. Verona brought on Adrien Tameze, Daniel Bessa, Andrea Favilli, Matteo Lovato and Ebrima Colley for Stefano Sturaro, Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter and Eddie Salcedo.

There were bookings for Valerio Verre, Keita Balde and Maya Yoshida from Sampdoria, and Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze and Pawel Dawidowicz, for Verona.

Sampdoria will next travel to Crotone, while Verona will face Fiorentina at home.