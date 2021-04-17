Travelling Sheffield U are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers eased past Sheffield United in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 1-0 victory against Fulham. Sheffield U, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Arsenal. As the table looks today, Wolves are in 12th place, with 41 points from 32 matches, while Sheffield U sit in 20th, with 14 points from 32.

After a goalless first half, Wolves piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Willian Jose giving Wolves the lead in the 59th minute and seeing the game end 1-0.

For Wolves, Vitinha and Fabio Silva, came on for Daniel Podence and Willian Jose. Sheffield U brought on Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke and Jayden Bogle, to replace Ben Osborn, Rhian Brewster and Ethan Ampadu.

There were bookings for Daniel Podence from Wolves, and Rhian Brewster and Enda Stevens, for Sheffield U.

Sheffield U and Wolves will next play at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley respectively.