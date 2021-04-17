The Irons unable to avoid narrow defeat away to The Magpies (3-2)

Newcastle enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against West Ham United at St James' Park on Saturday. Both Newcastle and The Hammers arrived on the back of wins. Newcastle were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. The Hammers were coming from consecutive wins against Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. As it stands, Newcastle and The Hammers currently occupy 15th and 4th spots in the table, with 35 points and 55 points respectively after 32 matches.

Newcastle started strongly in the first half, with Issa Diop finding the net at the 36 minute mark. The Magpies then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Joelinton just before half-time, which saw the first half end 2-0.

The Hammers took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Issa Diop finding the net at the 73 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Irons, who then scored again through a goal from Jesse Lingard, 80 minutes in to establish a 2-2. Newcastle managed to edge ahead with a goal from Joseph Willock, 82 minutes in so at full time it was 3-2 to Newcastle.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Newcastle, Callum Wilson, Joseph Willock and Andy Carroll, came on for Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, The Hammers brought on Said Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini and Ryan Fredericks to replace Mark Noble, Jesse Lingard and Ben Johnson.

The referee booked Jonjo Shelvey and Jacob Murphy from Newcastle. The Hammers had the worst of it though, with Craig Dawson seeing yellow, and Craig Dawson (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Newcastle will next travel to Liverpool, while The Hammers will face Chelsea at home.