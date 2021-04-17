The Company XI cruise past The Billy Goats, scoring 3 without reply at the Bay Arena

Cologne fell to an away defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena on Saturday. Leverkusen wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Hoffenheim in their previous match. Cologne, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Mainz. Following today's result, Leverkusen are in 5th place on the table and has 47 points while Cologne sit in 17th with 23 points after 29 matches.

The Company XI started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Leon Bailey in the 5th minute. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Leverkusen fought back, with Moussa Diaby finding the net at the 51 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Leon Bailey, 76 minutes in with a final score of 3-0.

For Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Kerem Demirbay and Lucas Alario, came on for Florian Kainz, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri and Marius Wolf. Cologne replaced Dominick Drexler, Benno Erik Schmitz, Noah Katterbach, Salih Ozcan and Dimitris Limnios with Florian Kainz, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri and Marius Wolf.

There were bookings for Edmond Tapsoba from Leverkusen, and Rafael Czichos, for Cologne.

Leverkusen will next travel to Bayern Munich, while Cologne will face RB Leipzig at home.